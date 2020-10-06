Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Raised to Neutral at BofA Securities

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.40.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

