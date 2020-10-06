Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.56.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE:BK opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.