Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded at BofA Securities

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price target on the bank’s stock. BofA Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 61.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.04 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.50 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $62,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

