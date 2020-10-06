Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WZZZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS WZZZY remained flat at $$10.18 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

