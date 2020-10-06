Basic Attention Token (BAT) Hits Market Cap of $319.31 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $319.31 million and approximately $142.29 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $515.09 or 0.04809193 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057183 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00032688 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,473,762,994 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

