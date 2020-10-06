Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) Shares Down 11.8%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BXRXV)’s stock price traded down 11.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.98. 498,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 836% from the average session volume of 53,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baudax Bio stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Baudax Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Baudax Bio were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Baudax Bio Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BXRXV)

There is no company description available for Baudax Bio Inc

