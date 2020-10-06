Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading Up 2.3%

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.72 and last traded at C$21.49. Approximately 591,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 754,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.01.

The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,461.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.36.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.7717901 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Douglas Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.34, for a total transaction of C$120,958.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,074,902.09.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.