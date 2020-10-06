Beacon Price Tops $0.0117 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 56.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Beacon has a market cap of $6,147.31 and $11.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 201,680.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00296740 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00317661 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00019692 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00013167 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008659 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007774 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

