Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,005,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.23.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

