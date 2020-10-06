BeatzCoin (BTZC) Reaches Market Cap of $548,768.55

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $548,768.55 and $1,395.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001342 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000180 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000990 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00054536 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,846,297,249 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

