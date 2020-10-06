Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Beigene worth $23,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BGNE. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Beigene by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,706,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,679 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,700,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after buying an additional 701,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after buying an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after buying an additional 35,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 338,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after buying an additional 171,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $306.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.21. Beigene Ltd has a 12-month low of $114.41 and a 12-month high of $313.13.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beigene news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 700 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $172,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,423,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,826,125.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 4,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $844,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,844,959.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,199 shares of company stock valued at $106,407,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

