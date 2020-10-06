Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Shares of Benton Resources Inc (CVE:BEX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.16. Benton Resources shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $9.58 million and a P/E ratio of 4.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.

In other Benton Resources news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$41,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 785,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,785.93.

About Benton Resources (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; the Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and the Cape Ray property located in southwestern Newfoundland.

