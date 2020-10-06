Binance USD (BUSD) Trading 0% Lower This Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $584.22 million and approximately $357.27 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020242 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.60 or 0.04789040 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057200 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00032570 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002021 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a token. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 584,160,425 tokens. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.