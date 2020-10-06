Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading 22.2% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 42.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $943,011.88 and approximately $1,077.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $527.34 or 0.04915560 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057345 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00032511 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

