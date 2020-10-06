Bitcoin Incognito Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,889.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $182,708.53 and approximately $5,889.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Crex24. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, STEX and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.