Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $58,908.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 88.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00585679 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00073474 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00049269 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000751 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

