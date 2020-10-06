Bitcoin Planet Market Cap Tops $583.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00047927 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,717.00 or 0.99978728 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00617709 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005425 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.09 or 0.01008399 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00105992 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

