Bitcoinus (BITS) Market Capitalization Tops $3,478.28

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,478.28 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00047382 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,724.58 or 1.00171103 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001431 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00152785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00028797 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

