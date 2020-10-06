Bitzeny (ZNY) Market Cap Reaches $162,042.02

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $162,042.02 and $61.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00443924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

