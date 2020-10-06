BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BKRIY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. AlphaValue lowered shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BK IRELAND GRP/ADR stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. BK IRELAND GRP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

BK IRELAND GRP/ADR Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

