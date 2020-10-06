Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD)’s stock price dropped 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.25 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24). Approximately 704,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 573,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.75 ($0.26).

The firm has a market cap of $66.80 million and a P/E ratio of -30.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Blackbird (LON:BIRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 7th. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Blackbird (LON:BIRD)

Blackbird plc develops and operates Blackbird, a cloud video platform in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's platform allows users to publish, view, edit, access, and distribute video content within the cloud. It serves rights holders, solution providers, post-production houses, and digital content providers in live sports, eSports, news, localization, public safety, and post-production sectors.

