Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading 6.2% Higher

Blencowe Resources plc (LON:BRES) shares traded up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07). 2,663,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 684% from the average session volume of 339,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45.

Blencowe Resources Company Profile (LON:BRES)

Blencowe Resources plc intends to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017. Blencowe Resources plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Rugby, the United Kingdom.

