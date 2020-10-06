BlockStamp Price Reaches $0.0720 on Major Exchanges (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0720 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $392.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001906 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001358 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000109 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002680 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,082,141 coins and its circulating supply is 26,539,175 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

