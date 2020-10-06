Bloom Trading 31.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Bloom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and AirSwap. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. Bloom has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $8,985.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00263991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00037404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00085611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.67 or 0.01499713 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00157861 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, Bibox, AirSwap and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

