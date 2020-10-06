BMO Capital Markets Lowers Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) to Market Perform

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Guggenheim downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eidos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of EIDX opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.76 and a beta of -0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $74.75.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $399,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,408.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $156,599.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,227.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,402 shares of company stock valued at $570,343. Company insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 31.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.