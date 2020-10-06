BMO Managed Portfolio Income (BMPI.L) (LON:BMPI) Trading 0.4% Higher

BMO Managed Portfolio Income (BMPI.L) (LON:BMPI)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.52). 46,567 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 45,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.51).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

BMO Managed Portfolio Income (BMPI.L) Company Profile

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

