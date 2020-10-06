Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Increased to $184.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CSFB from $154.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.39.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.57. 150,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,801,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $378.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.82) EPS. Analysts predict that Boeing will post -10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Boeing by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 202,728 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.