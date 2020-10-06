BOOM Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One BOOM token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $8,931.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00262152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00037269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00086087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.91 or 0.01537150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00163588 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 971,314,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,283,938 tokens. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.