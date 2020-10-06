Boosted Finance Price Tops $13.47 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $806,071.38 and approximately $187,638.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for about $13.47 or 0.00125531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00261655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00037077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00085858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.56 or 0.01533854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00162126 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance.

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

