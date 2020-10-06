Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Gap Up to $0.67

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.67, but opened at $0.74. Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 11,105,607 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.78.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

