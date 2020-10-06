Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $0.52

Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.49. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 14,568 shares.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 114,344 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 199,379.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 604,119 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 620.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 369,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000.

Borr Drilling Company Profile (NASDAQ:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

