Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $0.52

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.49. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 14,568 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $57.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 89.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter.

Borr Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.