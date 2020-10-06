Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $717.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $882.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $862.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $620.17. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $935.52. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $928.60, for a total value of $557,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.43, for a total transaction of $800,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,894 shares of company stock valued at $64,527,981. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Boston Beer by 153.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,412,000 after acquiring an additional 210,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Boston Beer by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Boston Beer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,012,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 56.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 53,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

