Bounty0x 1-Day Volume Tops $658.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. Bounty0x has a market cap of $138,554.37 and $658.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.81 or 0.04806643 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057202 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00032684 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

BNTY is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.