BridgeBio Pharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 313 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 422% compared to the average daily volume of 60 put options.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 66,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $1,801,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,779,720.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 81,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $2,985,329.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,475 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 499.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBIO. BidaskClub raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27). Research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

