Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.19% of Brigham Minerals worth $22,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6,351.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $537.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $44,098,781.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNRL. UBS Group increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial raised Brigham Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

