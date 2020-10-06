Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.19% of Brigham Minerals worth $22,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 6,351.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNRL. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Brigham Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $44,098,781.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $537.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.