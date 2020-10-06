Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.11

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.11 and last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 1109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.53.

BIPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

