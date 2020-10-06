CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.04.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CalAmp by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CalAmp by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in CalAmp by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CalAmp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

CAMP stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $266.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.43.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

