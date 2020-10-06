Camino Minerals (CVE:COR) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Camino Minerals Corp (CVE:COR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.17. Camino Minerals shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 46,000 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and a PE ratio of -7.27.

About Camino Minerals (CVE:COR)

Camino Minerals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Peru, Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Plata Dorada project, which consists of 6 claims covering an area of 2,100 hectares located in Cuzco, Peru; and the Los Chapitos property that consists of 19 claims covering an area of 7,719 hectares located in department of Arequipa, Peru.

