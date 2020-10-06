Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

In other Camping World news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $17,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.57 per share, with a total value of $100,390.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,092,614.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,475 and sold 6,512,073 shares valued at $226,191,418. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Camping World by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Camping World by 71.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

CWH stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -83.20, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.73. Camping World has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 102.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

