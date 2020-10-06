Can B (NASDAQ:CANB) Trading Up 9.5%

Can B Corp. (NASDAQ:CANB) was up 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 3,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 16,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

About Can B (NASDAQ:CANB)

Can B Corp. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) based products for pain, insomnia, epilepsy, anxiety, inflammation, and nausea in the United States. The company provides CBD products derived from hemp, including oils, creams, moisturizers, isolate, gel caps, spa products, and concentrates through its Website, and doctors and other medical professionals.

