CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Shares Gap Up to $1.75

Shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.95. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 12,310 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CANF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

