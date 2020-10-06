Can-Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF) Shares Gap Up to $1.75

Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.95. Can-Fite Biopharma shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 12,310 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Can-Fite Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.