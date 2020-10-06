Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Shares Gap Up to $1.75

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.95. Can-Fite BioPharma shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 12,310 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.02.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 246.30% and a negative net margin of 781.44%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

