Canaccord Genuity Raises Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target to $40.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on QTRX. BidaskClub upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

QTRX opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.76. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $45,659.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $42,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,453 shares of company stock worth $1,586,216. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Quanterix by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

