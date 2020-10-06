Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.88

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 20868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

Several analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.94 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 149.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,104,090 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 661,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,715,773 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 452,745 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,406,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,660,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,349 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after buying an additional 284,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

