Cango (NYSE:CANG) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 22,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 23,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CANG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $781.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Cango had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cango Inc – will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cango stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) by 103.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cango were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

