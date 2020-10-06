Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Canuc Resources Corp (CVE:CDA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.20. Canuc Resources shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 28,271 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.95 million and a P/E ratio of -14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.

In related news, Director Christopher James Berlet sold 1,220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$146,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$521,400. In the last three months, insiders purchased 138,000 shares of company stock worth $25,460.

About Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA)

Canuc Resources Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's exploration project is the San Javier Project comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico. It also engages in the development of oil and gas properties located in Texas, the United States.

