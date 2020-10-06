CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.86

Shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and traded as high as $27.57. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 636 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.03.

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

